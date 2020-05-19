Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat for May 19, 2020

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Mick Gillispie and Kevin Reichard discuss the news of the day, what’s at stake in the MLB/MLBPA negotiations regarding a season launch, and why Dave Niehaus rules when it comes to grand-slam calls in this week’s Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat.

Topics on this broadcast:

Why NASCAR and MMA broadcasts work without fans and why pro wrestling does not

How MiLB teams are coping with the season shutdown with alternative offerings like disc golf

Thoughts on an MLB season opening without fans, including the many obstacles in the way of an MLB/MLBPA agreement

Why every day the 2020 MLB season is delayed is a good day for the Houston Astros, and why baseball adores loveable rogues like Gaylord Perry but hates aloof cheaters

Why Tim Raines belongs in the Hall of Fame

A reader asked about favorite home-run calls, with the consensus being the legendary Dave Niehaus’s immortal “Get out the rye bread and mustard, Grandma, it is grand salami time!” Also discussed: Why Bill King hates a redundant “grand slam home run”–every grand slam is a homer!

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler is the Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts and the author of The Baseball Thesaurus and The Football Thesaurus from August Publications. Mick Gillispie is the Voice of the Tennessee Smokies and a spring-training Voice of the Chicago Cubs. Kevin Reichard is publisher at August Publications and Ballpark Digest.