Timber Rattlers selling Membership Certificates to raise funds in hard times

The community-owned Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Low A; Midwest League) are offering Membership Certificates in Appleton Baseball Club, Inc., which operates the Minor League Baseball team.

Appleton Baseball Club, Inc. is governed by a volunteer board of directors and members receive voting rights, a commemorative Membership Certificate, a complimentary ticket to Opening Day as well as a ticket, picnic and photo with the team at the game on Sunday, August 23.

“We appreciate the fan support we have always received, but during these truly trying times, we are fighting for our survival,” said Rob Zerjav, the team’s president and general manager. “Government programs and aid will only go so far, and this Membership offering provides value to our fan base and a unique opportunity to any sports fan that has always wanted to have a closer relationship with a professional sports team.”

According to a press release, proceeds raised by the sale of Memberships will help ensure the baseball team is around for years to come and to assist the club while waiting and hoping to play baseball during the 2020 season. Worth noting: the team receives no public support, playing in a privately financed ballpark, Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, owned by a private, not-for-profit foundation. The club is known for annual upgrades to the fan experience; here’s our story from 2019 on the ballpark.

The Membership Certificates cost $50 plus a handling charge and are currently available through this link on the Timber Rattlers website. There is a $25 renewal fee each year if fans wish to continue as Members on an annual basis. Newly purchased certificates can be given as gifts.

All money raised will go toward business operations and ballpark improvements. As a Minor League Baseball team, the team is not responsible for paying the players and coaches, but is responsible for all functions of running the baseball club including ticket sales, marketing, ballpark operations, food and beverage, employee compensation and benefits, team travel and other team-related expenses. The Timber Rattlers employ 29 full-time staff as well as over 400 seasonal staff.