Second Round Starts in Best of the Ballparks 2020, Cactus League Edition!

Spring training may be called because of coronavirus, but we’re not calling our Best of the Ballparks 2020, Cactus League fan vote. We’re at the Elite Eight round of voting for Arizona facilities–so jump right in!

The Best of the Ballparks votes have evolved as a popular offering among Ballpark Digest readers, and we’re happy to extend it once again to Cactus League facilities. Earlier today we began the Elite Eight voting Best of the Ballparks 2020 vote for Grapefruit League ballparks; now we launch the second round of the Cactus League competition.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled votes will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented, and you can view the results to date in the brackets graphic at the bottom of this page.



