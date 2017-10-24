Port St. Lucie Approves First Data Field Upgrades

At its meeting on Monday, the Port St. Lucie City Council approved a plan to upgrade First Data Field, spring training home of the New York Mets.

Starting in 2018, the ballpark and adjacent complex will undergo a $55-million renovation that improves both fan and player amenities. St. Lucie County officials have already approved borrowing $60 million to help finance the improvements, and a $20 million state grant for the project was secured earlier this year.

The renovation plan was discussed on Monday, when it was approved by the city council. More from TCPalm:

The Port St. Lucie City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve the renovation plan, which includes constructing a concourse that would wrap around the field and provide fans with views of the bullpen beyond the center-field wall.

The 360-degree outdoor concourse is a popular feature that is being incorporated into many baseball stadiums, said Paul Taglieri, St. Lucie Mets general manager.

Other improvements include the addition of 38,767 square feet to the stadium and clubhouse and the development of new softball fields, city records show. No additional seating is proposed.

The renovations are slated to conclude in 2019. In addition to hosting spring training for the Mets, First Data Field also serves as the regular season home of the St. Lucie Mets (High A; Florida State League).

