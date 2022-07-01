2022 MiLB Field of Dreams game tix on sale tomorrow

Tickets for the 2022 MiLB Field of Dreams game between the Midwest League’s Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits go on sale tomorrow–but there’s a huge catch.

The catch is that the tickets are on sale only to those ordering with Iowa and Illinois zip codes. (Not surprising: tickets to the 2021 game were sold only to Iowa residents via a lottery.) The tickets go on sale tomorrow, Saturday, July 2, at 10 a.m. CT, at the MiLB Website. The game is scheduled for August 9. We do expect tickets at the 8,000-capacity ballpark to sell out quickly.

The two Midwest League teams were already set to play Aug. 9 in a six-game series, so the move to Dyersville is a natural. And, like the teams in the 2021 game, both teams will don throwback jerseys for the match. The host River Bandits will become the Davenport Blue Sox (their name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons), while the visiting Kernels will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies (their name from 1904-1932).

The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network from the ballpark built by Major League Baseball adjacent to the movie site. For a look at the ballpark, check out our visit to 2021’s Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

