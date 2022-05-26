Northwoods League hits ESPN+ this year

We’ll see some broader distribution of games this season from the summer-collegiate Northwoods League, as at least one game daily will be broadcast on streamer ESPN+.

We’ve seen streaming emerge as a big vehicle for summer-collegiate broadcasts, with circuits like the Coastal Plain League offering subscriptions from the likes of FloBaseball. The Northwoods League is taking a different approach, dropping subscriptions in recent years and moving to free distribution. That move is extended this year; free broadcasting is still the order of the day, but the distribution will be even wider with a new deal for at least one broadcast daily shown exclusively on ESPN+. The schedule also includes Northwoods League All-Star Game, the Major League Dreams Showcase, the League playoffs and Summer Collegiate World Series.

“We are excited for our agreement with the Northwoods League to begin later this month,” said John Lasker, Vice President, Digital Media Programming, ESPN, via press release. “Presenting this collegiate summer league makes a great addition to our already expansive collegiate and professional baseball programming on ESPN+.”

The Northwoods League has a four-camera HD setup in each ballpark in the league and has been streaming games for over ten years. The league also produces a nightly studio show recapping the previous night’s games and previews that day’s matchups.

“This is a game-changer for the Northwoods League to go along with our efforts in the gambling world we expect an unprecedented level of exposure for the League for years to come,” said Northwoods League Chairman/Co-Founder Dick Radatz, Jr., via press release.

The opening night matchups, May 30 on ESPN+, will feature the Wausau Woodchucks travelling to Fond du Lac to take on the Dock Spiders in the Great Lakes Division. In the Great Plains Division, the Duluth Huskies will visit the Mankato MoonDogs. The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on July 19 in Wisconsin Rapids and the Major League Dreams Showcase will return to La Crosse on August 2.