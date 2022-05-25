Shari Massengill new Holly Springs Salamanders GM

A familiar face is the new general manager of the Holly Springs Salamanders (summer collegiate; Coastal Plain League), as industry veteran Shari Massengill takes the reins.

Massengill’s experience in baseball includes most recently serving as Assistant General Manager for eight seasons with the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A; International League). Prior to her time in Gwinnett, she worked in the Carolina League with the Kinston Indians for 15 years, serving as Assistant General Manager for nine seasons before being promoted to the role of General Manager in 2004.

During her time in Kinston, Massengill was recognized as the recipient of the Rawlings Female Executive of the Year in 2007, in addition to earning Carolina League Executive of the Year honors that same season.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Salamanders and very thankful for this opportunity,” said Massengill via press release. “I have heard so much about ‘Mander Nation and am looking forward to interacting with our fans for what is sure to be a fun, exciting all-star season at Ting Park.”

“We are so excited to have Shari as the next GM of the Salamanders,” Capitol Broadcasting Company Vice President Mike Birling said via press release. “She has been recognized as a thought leader throughout the baseball industry for years and will bring great passion to providing an exciting family-friendly experience to our ‘Manders fans.”