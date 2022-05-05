Staten Island FerryHawks debut at renovated ballpark

Pro baseball is back in Staten Island, as the Atlantic League’s Staten Island FerryHawks made their home debut at the renovated SIUH Community Park.

A crowd of 3,000 fans was on hand on a chilly Tuesday night to see the FerryHawks’ first home game after nine games on the road to begin the MLB Partner League season. Fans saw the first round of $10 million in overall improvements to the former Richmond County Bank Ballpark, the most notable being the installation of synthetic turf allowing for a wider range of events apart from pro baseball.

We interviewed team president Eric Shuffler for the Ballpark Digest podcast the morning after the big debut; we’ll have a full story on the debut and the team on Tuesday, when the podcast drops.

Staten Island Entertainment, owner of the team, is led by John Catsimatidis, head of the Gristedes Foods grocery chain. His ownership group includes Shuffler; Dany Garcia, chairwoman and owner of the XFL; SNL performers Pete Davidson, Colin Jost and Michael Che; with both Yankee Global Enterprises and RedBird Capital Partners involved. Funding for the improvements came from New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Photo courtesy NYCEDC.

