Las Vegas lands revamped Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend

Las Vegas Ballpark and the Las Vegas Aviators (Pacific Coast League) will host the inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend Sept. 30–Oct. 2, 2022, as Minor League Baseball unveils a new playoff format.

The three-game series will begin with the division winners of the Pacific Coast League squaring off for the league championship on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the International League division winners will meet to determine the International League champion at 6:05 p.m. PT.

The two league champions will play on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4:05 p.m. PT to crown the overall Triple-A National Champion.

“We’re very excited to host the Triple-A Triple Championship weekend as Las Vegas Ballpark was built to host events like this,” said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan via press release. “It will be great to bring our Triple-A brethren together and crown a champion in this new and exciting format.”

Las Vegas Ballpark was slated to host the 2020 Triple-A National Championship Game, and the Aviators jumped at the opportunity to stage the showcase event in 2022.

Since the Triple-A National Championship Game’s inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won nine of the 15 winner-take-all games against the International League, with the Sacramento River Cats defeating the Columbus Clippers 4-0 in the most recent Championship Game in 2019. The Durham Bulls had the overall best record among the 30 Triple-A teams in 2021, but a traditional postseason was not scheduled due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The National Championship team will receive a cash prize to be split among their players.

