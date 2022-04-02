New for 2022: SIUH Community Park

We have a new naming-rights deal for the Staten Island Ferry Hawks (Atlantic League), with Richmond County Bank Ballpark renamed SIUH Community Park for the 2022 season.

SIUH is short for Staten Island University Hospital / Northwell Health, the new naming-rights partner after the announcement of a five-year deal.

The ballpark was formerly home to the Staten Island Yankees (Short Season A; NY-Penn League) before MLB’s contraction of Minor League Baseball. The Ferry Hawks are an Atlantic League expansion team for this season. As part of the team’s arrival, we’ll see $10 million in upgrades to the ballpark, including the installation of synthetic turf allowing for a wider range of events apart from pro baseball.

“Our vision from day one was to align ourselves with a partner who cared for the community as passionately as we do, and Staten Island University Hospital / Northwell Health is just that,” said John Catsimatidis, FerryHawks Chairman, via press statement. “The partnership between the FerryHawks and Staten Island University Hospital / Northwell Health will allow us to take the community and its ballpark to new heights.”

“Staten Islanders are not fair-weather fans. They’re die-hards when it comes to supporting their home team,” said Dr. Brahim Ardolic, SIUH’s Executive Director, via press statement. “Baseball is part of the American spirit, and for Staten Island University Hospital to be a part of bringing this pastime back to the borough just adds to the physical, mental and economic health of the community.”

“Staten Island University Hospital is the perfect partner for the FerryHawks,” said FerryHawk President, Eric Shuffler via press statement. “They are community focused and share our vision of utilizing the ballpark as a year round sports, entertainment and community complex.”

“NYCEDC congratulates the Staten Island Ferry Hawks and Staten Island University Hospital/Northwell Health on the new stadium name,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball via press statement. “The renovation of the stadium is one more way NYCEDC is working to advance Mayor Adams’ commitment to restarting our City’s economic engines. The stadium will not only serve athletes but be used for youth and school sports and be a venue for concerts and events. We look forward to celebrating the Ferry Hawks home opener on Tuesday, May 3rd.”

The team will make its home debut on May 3.

