Grand Forks tabbed for 2022 Expedition League slot

The summer-collegiate Expedition League will expand to Grand Forks (ND) in the 2022 season, with a team slated to play in Kraft Field.

Kraft Field is home to the UND baseball program as well as hosting Legion and amateur play. It was formerly home to an independent Prairie League team and a Northwoods League team, the Grand Forks Channel Cats.

“We are elated to add an Expedition League team in Grand Forks,” said Steve Wagner, Expedition League President, via press release. “Grand Forks is the third largest city in North Dakota with an MSA population of over 100,000. It boasts a strong, entrepreneurial business climate and offers an outstanding quality of life for its residents. Grand Forks is an ideal community for an Expedition League team and we’re excited to bring the Expedition League’s incredible brand of baseball and FUN to the wonderful people who call Grand Forks and the surrounding communities home. Kraft Field is an outstanding ballpark and a great venue for Expedition League baseball. We anticipate some incredible ballpark enhancements that will make the fan experience at Kraft Field even better.”

“Grand Forks is thrilled to soon be the host location for the premier Expedition League,” said Grand Forks Park District Executive Director Bill Palmiscno, via press release. “With the potential of hosting 32 regular season baseball games and three exhibition baseball games at Kraft Field Memorial Stadium, our community and the surrounding area baseball fans will now have the opportunity to experience high-quality, pre-major league baseball players right here in Grand Forks.”

Expedition League teams play a 64-game season with the 2021 season beginning on May 25, 2021 and ending on August 7, 2021 with one week of playoffs after the regular season to crown the league champion.