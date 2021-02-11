Announcing our newest title: My 1961 vividly recounts a thirteen-year-old’s obsession with baseball in a season dominated by Roger Maris’s bid to break Babe Ruth’s “unbreakable” home-run record in the midst of a World Series season.

It’s book-release season here at August Publications, and we’re particularly excited about this title from longtime baseball exec Andy Strasburg, featuring a foreword by Marty Appel and a cover design from Todd Radom.

Bronx-raised author Andy Strasberg re-creates that year of adolescent challenges and growing self-awareness in this intriguing combination journal-memoir-scrapbook. Strasberg’s passion for baseball goes beyond that of a devout fan—he chronicles the events of ’61 through a captivating blend of firsthand observations, diligent research, and humorous personal anecdotes.

You’ll spend 1961 escorted by an earnest student of life who confronts authority wherever he meets it—whether in the classroom, on the city’s streets, or in a synagogue.

My 1961 captures the transition of a boy from childhood to adolescence, a boy deeply influenced by a nation’s pastime that he claimed all to himself.

More information about My 1961 here.

Andy Strasberg has lived a life in baseball. His working in and writing about the profession of baseball includes 22 years in marketing with the San Diego Padres and 18 years representing high-profile players, as well as consulting for Major League Baseball teams and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

The expected release date for this title is April 26, 2021. Pre-order the paperback edition (click here) and receive a to-be-announced special bonus.