Wilmington, Sugar Land open ballpark PPE dropoff

The Wilmington Blue Rocks and Sugar Land Skeeters are upping their charitable efforts by setting up ballpark dropoff spots for personal protective equipment.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks (High A; Carolina League) is working with a local non-profit organization, Donate Delaware, on a donation drive for PPE and other essential medical supplies in the parking lot of Frawley Stadium on Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to p.m.

All items collected will be donated to hospitals within Delaware. The Frawley Stadium drive will benefit Saint Francis Healthcare and the Wilmington VA Medical Center. To donate items, vehicles are asked to simply pull up outside of the main entrance of Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801). Volunteers will approach each vehicle and remove items to be donated, minimizing person-to-person contact. More information here, including a list of personal protective equipment.

Similarly, the Sugar Land Skeeters (independent; American Association) have set up Constellation Field as a drop-off site for personal protective equipment to be donated to local hospital Memorial Hermann. You can find the details here.

