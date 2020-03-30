Globe Life Field worker tests positive for coronavirus

A subcontractor working on Globe Life Field, opening this year as new Texas Rangers home, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, leading to changes in how workers enter and work in the construction area.

The ballpark is already 99 percent completed–it was originally set to open a week ago–so there are not many workers on site. The subcontractor in question, according to construction firm Manhattan Construction Company, was working in a remote area of the ballpark, limiting his exposure to other construction workers. Despite that, Manhattan Construction has implemented a series of preventative measures to prevent any future potential coronavirus exposures, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

Manhattan also enforced a single entry for workers, beginning Thursday, so that each person’s temperature could be monitored. The site will cleaned during each work day, and work hours have been limited to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Workers must wear a color-coded band that confirms to others they entered through the single point.

“We are taking all necessary steps per the CDC and OSHA to protect from the spread of the virus,” Manhattan said in a statement. “The affected work area was cleared of personnel and was sanitized. Safety is first, and we have sanitation and distancing protocols in place at our job sites per the CDC’s recommendations to limit COVID-19 virus exposure.”

The Rangers and Manhattan had already announced a scaled-down construction crew would finish Globe Life Field due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo courtesy Texas Rangers.

With hourly news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we’re launching a new Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: Smaller Crew Wraps Up Globe Life Field Amid Coronavirus Pandemic; Latest Globe Life Field Construction Milestone: Super Flush; Rangers Gearing Up for Synthetic Turf at Globe Life Field; New Details Revealed on Globe Life Field Concessions; Texas Rangers Unveil Details on Globe Life Field Clubs; Rangers Fans Get Early Look at Globe Life Field; First Exterior Signage Installed at Globe Life Field; Rangers: Globe Life Field Approximately 90 Percent Completed; Best of 2019, #4: Work on Globe Life Field Winds Down; Contractor: Fire Not Expected to Delay Globe Life Field Opening; After Globe Life Field Fire, Construction Schedule to be Reviewed; Globe Life Field Retractable Roof Closes for First Time; Texas Rangers Unveil Globe Life Field Dimensions; Manfred: Expect Globe Life Field to Host All-Star Game; Globe Life Field Reaches Topping Out Ceremony; Globe Life Field’s Last Retractable Roof Truss Installed; Rangers Reveal Details on Globe Life Field Concessions; Globe Life Field About 75% Complete; Rangers Release Updated Globe Life Field Renderings; Globe Life Field to Feature Daktronics’ Show Control System; Globe Life Field Design Will Put Fans Close to the Action; Rangers Set Globe Life Field Opening for March 23; New Globe Life Field Details Released; Globe Life Field to Feature Nine LED Video Displays; Here’s to One Last Hurrah at Globe Life Park; Rangers Weighing Affordable Globe Life Field Seating; New Globe Life Field Renderings Released