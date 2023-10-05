CPL Greenville team on tap for Guy Smith Stadium

We’ll see an expansion Greenville (N.C.) team in the summer-collegiate Coastal Plain League for the 2024 season playing out of Guy Smith Stadium, with a name-the-team contest underway.

The contest is currently running through October 16 at the CPL website. The fan whose submission leads to the team’s new name will receive the Ultimate VIP Baseball Package, which includes their own personalized new team jersey, throwing out the first pitch at a home game among other prizes. If multiple fans nominate the same name one winner will be drawn. Four runners-up will receive a prize pack of new team-branded merchandise.

“This is an exciting time with a CPL team coming in ’24 and we are asking the community to play an important role in choosing our team’s name. Greenville has a rich history of sports, but especially baseball, and we look forward to continuing this tradition with affordable family entertainment in the Emerald City,” Capitol Sports Vice President Mike Birling said via press release

The top five names, as chosen, will be listed online at coastalplain.com/Greenville for fan voting, which will last from October 16-25. The winning name will then be unveiled once a logo is created.

The addition of Greenville puts the CPL at 15 teams for 2024, with two unbalanced divisions. The East will include Greenville, Holly Springs, Morehead City, Peninsula, Tri-City, Wilmington and Wilson; while the West will be made up of Asheboro, Boone, Florence, Forest City, High Point-Thomasville, Lexington County, Macon and Martinsville.

Formerly home of the Greenville Greenies of the Class D Coastal Plain League, Guy Smith Stadium opened in 1937 and hosted CPL baseball through 1951. Ballpark improvements to the WPA-era ballpark are promised before the launch of the 2024 season.

1957 photo of Guy Smith Stadium courtesy East Carolina University.