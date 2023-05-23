Minot Hot Tots sells out Corbett Field season opener

With summer-collegiate leagues of all sorts launching their seasons over the next few weeks, expect more coverage. Today, the Minot Hot Tots (Northwoods League) announce they’ve sold out their Corbett Field season opener.

Corbett Field is a historic WPA ballpark, opening in 1947 and serving as home of American Legion and high-school teams before the arrival of the Minot Mallards of the independent, integrated Manitoba-Dakota (Man-Dak) League in 1950. Satchel Paige played three games as a Mallard during his barnstorming days, and other Negro Leagues stars made appearances there. The Mallards carried over to the Class C Northern League in Minor League Baseball for the 1958-1960 and 1962 seasons, while a revived independent Mallards team played for two seasons and was home most recently to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs of the summer-collegiate Expedition League, Corbett Field also hosts Minot State University baseball. This is the inaugural season for Minot Hot Tots baseball.

“The support from the community of Minot has been tremendous,” said Monica Blake, General Manager and Managing Partner, via press release. “We can’t thank all of our fans enough for their support.

“There’s nothing better than a sold-out sporting event, and we’re excited to bring the electric sold-out atmosphere back to Corbett Field for the first time in a very long time.”

A sellout means the 570-person grandstand is sold out as well as two new corporate areas and two group areas.

“While Opening Day will be jam-packed with special Inaugural Season festivities, each of our games will be filled with nonstop entertainment,” Blake added. “If fans want to get in on the action, they can still purchase tickets to some of our best nights of the year.”

