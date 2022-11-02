New for 2023: Erie Howling Dead alt identity

We have a new alternate identity for the Erie SeaWolves (Class AA; Eastern League), as the team unveils a Howling Dead look for the 2023 season.

“The Howling Dead logo is our team’s take on the familiar Jolly Roger flag. It lets our opponents know they’re in for a battle,” SeaWolves President Greg Coleman said via press release. “The roots of this design date back to our brand update in 2012. We’re excited to see it updated and added to our collection of popular caps and logos.”

The New Era 59FIFTY black cap features a white wolf skull with haunting red eyes and a red button on top. The team’s new black jersey features red, inset sleeve striping and the word ‘SeaWolves’ across the chest in a red, custom, Gothic script. The jerseys also feature custom numbering, displayed in white on the front and red on the back. The Howling Dead cap logo appears on the jersey’s sleeve.

The Howling Dead uniform will be worn on-field during Thursday games at UPMC Park in 2023. The Howling Dead branding also will be incorporated into the team’s videoboard content and game day entertainment each Thursday. A full array of Howling Dead merchandise will be available at the UPMC Park Team Store prior to the 2023 season.

The cap and jersey designs are being introduced on the tenth anniversary of the release of the team’s current primary logo, home cap logo and colors. Merch, natch, is available now.

The Howling Dead identity was designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon in Louisville, Kentucky. Studio Simon is one the leaders in sports brand identity development. Studio Simon has worked with over 100 professional, college, and amateur sports teams and developed identities for two Super Bowls (XXXVI and XXXVII) and nine Baseball Winter Meetings.