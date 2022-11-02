Hudson Valley releases Cider Donuts alt branding

Another announcement about 2023 merchandising, as the Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A; Sally League) unveiled Cider Donuts alt branding for next season. And who doesn’t love apple cider donuts?

“It is impossible to think about the fall season in the Hudson Valley without thinking of the smell and taste of warm apple cider donuts,” said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades, via press release. “The Hudson Valley is Cider Donuts country, and it’s time to share this fall delicacy with the world. Let’s ride!”

Invented in New York in the mid-20th century, apple cider donuts are synonymous with fall in the Hudson Valley, with over 30 apple orchards and two dozen cideries calling the region home. The standard recipe for cider donuts includes adding apple cider and fall spices to a cake donut batter. After cooking, they are finished with a coating of cinnamon sugar to make a perfect sweet fall treat.

The team will wear special Cider Donuts uniforms for four games throughout the upcoming season.

A full line of merchandise is available for sale online at the Renegades Team Store, and the identity will be integrated for all home games at the ballpark. Additionally, a new mascot, Dusty the Donut, has also been introduced to the Renegades family.

Photo courtesy Hudson Valley Renegades.