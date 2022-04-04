Space Cowboys unveil 2022 Constellation Field upgrades

We have major Constellation Field upgrades information to pass along for the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League), as the team preps for the 2022 season.

The upgrades to the fan experience were made as part of the process of upgrading the ballpark to the new MiLB facility specs. As you’ll see from this list of changes, the Space Cowboys–and parent Houston Astros–did more than just create some new spaces and added a few new menu items to the stands.

According to a team press release, the renovations include a complete overhaul of the second-level club and suite area, now named the Regions Bank Club. All-new furniture, carpeting and roofing were installed to align with the new Space Cowboys brand. The lobby area features a 360-degree full-service bar, with bar-top seating, a renovated buffet area, and lounging areas with sofas, chairs and large-screen HD TVs. The ceiling around the bar of the Regions Bank Club will reflect a starry atmosphere. All skybox suites at Constellation Field have also been renovated to match the Regions Bank Club.

Renovations to the Constellation Field concourse level and outfield area include the addition of the Karbach Cantina, a renovated playground and splash pad area, a new team store location, a new interactive fan area and the addition of exclusive group areas. It features a steel-shaded canopy roof covering a selection of Karbach and other domestic beers taps, as well as a beer garden topped with stringed lights facing the field from its left-field location. Concession carts, featuring a selection of Tex-Mex and traditional ballpark fare, surround the Karbach Cantina.

The Kiddie Corral serves as the playground area that has become a staple of the Constellation Field family-friendly experience. Along with the Kiddie Corral, a new splash pad has been installed, with both areas reflecting the Western and space themes of the Space Cowboys brand.

The Space Cowboys Team Store at Constellation Field, now named Galaxy Gifts, is located on the first-base side of the concourse level. The Galaxy Gifts name pays tribute to the name of the first team store at the Astrodome.

New to Constellation Field in 2022, Moonshot Alley will provide fans with a simulated baseball experience, giving a virtual glimpse of the Major League experience through HitTrax. Moonshot Alley features a batting cage with real-time hitting metrics in a simulated environment, placing fans in select Major League ballparks. Moonshot Alley contains a viewing area with TVs and bar-top seating for fans to watch and view results as others take part in the simulated experience. Moonshot Alley will be free to participate in for fans in attendance to Space Cowboys games.

The Kinetic Loge Boxes provides fans with a VIP group seating area for watching Space Cowboys baseball within the first-level Field Box. The Kinetic Loge Boxes contain 12 4Topps premium swiveled seats in an enclosed space. The group area also includes in-seat wait service, ensuring an intimate and exclusive gameday experience.

The Bubbl’r Lun’r Landing, located on the corner of the first-base side field box, similarly provides an exclusive space for a group outing while staying on top of Space Cowboys game action. The Bubbl’r Lunar Landing features 4Topps padded swivel seating and in-seat wait service within an enclosed space.

“These first-class renovations are another example of the Astros’ and City of Sugar Land’s continued effort to bring a premiere level of baseball and entertainment to this community,” said Astros Senior Vice President of Affiliate Business Operations, Creighton Kahoalii. “We’re excited to welcome fans to Constellation Field this season to enjoy the new spaces throughout the ballpark while also ushering in a new era of baseball as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.”

Photo courtesy Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

