Personnel news: New York Mets, Stockton Ports

We have personnel news today from the New York Mets and the Stockton Ports (Single-A; California League), as Jake Eisenberg joins the Mets radiocasts during West Coast runs.

Eisenberg, of late the voice of the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A; International League) for 2020 and 2021, joins the New York Mets as the team’s third radio play-by-play announcer on WCBS, according to the New York Post, with Howie Rose planning on skipping 20-30 games during West Coast trips. His experience includes stops with the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Class AA; Eastern League), the Brooklyn Cyclones (then Short Season A; NY-Penn League) and Winston-Salem Dash (then High A; Carolina League).

In Stockton, the Ports promoted Jordan Feneck to Director of Business Development and Chris Zavaglia to Director of Baseball Communications.

“I am thrilled to be able to announce the promotions of both Jordan and Chris in advance of the 2022 season,” said Ports President Pat Filippone via press statement. “Jordy and Chris both earned these promotions with their hard work, focus on the fan experience, and respect and admiration from their co-workers. It will be exciting to see both of them develop in 2022 and beyond into leadership roles with the Ports.”

Feneck, who some fans know as Jordy, joined the Ports in 2020 as a Ticket Sales Assistant before accepting a full-time role in 2021. As the Community Relations Manager for the 2021 season, he worked hard to develop relationships with many of the Ports regulars. Heading into the 2022 season, Feneck began a new role with the team as their Corporate Partnerships Manager.

“I am incredibly grateful to The Stockton Ports, Pat Filippone, and 7th Inning Stretch organization for believing in me to step into this leadership position,” said Feneck. “As a Stockton native, I couldn’t be happier to be working for The Ports. I am excited for the opportunity to continue developing relationships between the Stockton Ports and businesses in our community as well as leading our team to be the best we can be. I look forward to working with Chris Zavaglia, our Director of Baseball Communications, and the entire sront office staff this upcoming season and beyond.”

“I am thrilled to be stepping into the role of Director of Baseball Communications,” Zavaglia said via press statement. “Stockton and the Ports organization has felt like home from the moment I started here just a season ago as a Media/Videoboard Assistant. I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity to showcase what I have to offer for Pat, the Ports, and our amazing fans.”

RELATED STORIES: Omaha Storm Chasers Shake Up Radio Broadcast Team