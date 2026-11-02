Medford to discuss plans for relocating Eugene Emeralds ballpark

A study evaluating the feasibility of a new Medford (Ore.) ballpark for the relocating Eugene Emeralds (High-A; Northwest League) is scheduled for discussion by the City Council on November 18.

The $500,000 study–funded by Emeralds ownership and the Medford Urban Renewal Agency–will examine whether Hawthorne Park, part of the core Creekside Quarter development district, is the right place for a new Minor League Baseball ballpark.

In November 2025 voters approved a hike in the local hotel tax, up to 2 percent, to back Creekside Quarter (above), an ambitious downtown development built around a conference center, a new Medford ballpark, the usual convention amenities (hotel and restaurants), office space and residential. Using a hike in the hotel tax is a popular tool for raising revenues in a painless way: like car taxes, pretty much only tourists and insurance companies pay the hotel tax.

The hike comes with some conditions, however, and one of the purposes of the study is to examine ways to get around those limitations. The study from DLR Group and KNO Construction LLC would also provide a rough design for the new ballpark as well as a preliminary cost estimate, expected to be between $60 million and $130 million. Also part of the plan: the feasibility of upgrading Harry & David Field, home of the summer-collegiate Medford Rogues, to meet MiLB standards. The plan will be presented to the public on November 6 in anticipation of the meeting.

While Eugene is one of baseball’s great traditional markets, hosting Pacific Coast League ball for decades before easing into Short Season A play and eventually the Northwest League, the Emeralds have faced a slew of issues in meeting MLB’s new MiLB facility standards, kicking off in 2025. The Emeralds played for decades at Civic Stadium before moving to PK Park on the University of Oregon campus. On the fan side PK Park is a perfectly lovely facility, but it lacks the player amenities–like no visitors clubhouse, food-prep facilities and training spaces–demanded these days by Major League Baseball. The Ems attempted to put together a new-ballpark plan on Lane County fairgrounds land, but the move was rejected by voters, leading to today’s present situation.

Rendering courtesy of City of Medford.

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