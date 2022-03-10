Trash Pandas unveil 2022 Toyota Field improvements

Fresh off a very successful 2021 debut season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A South) are unveiling several Toyota Field improvements for 2022, including a new outfield bar, a Mojo Speed Pitching Cage, extended netting, and more.

In the outfield, fans will have the opportunity to show off their pitching arms at a new Mojo Speed Pitch Cage. For a small fee, fans can have their pitch clocked by throwing at a realistic catcher, with accuracy a key for success on the mound.

New in 2022 will be a bar in center field near the bullpens, featuring craft beers and signature Trash Pandas cocktails. That comes as part of the 360 experience, which is designed to provide a full experience around the concourse with a variety of food and drink options to allow fans to best enjoy everything Toyota Field has to offer on game day.

In the outfield, fans will have the opportunity to show off their pitching arms at a new Mojo Speed Pitch Cage. For a small fee, fans can have their pitch clocked by throwing at a realistic catcher, with accuracy a key for success on the mound.

The protective netting at Toyota Field has been extended throughout the ballpark to help enhance fan safety. The original netting behind both dugouts and home plate has been raised 10 feet to a height of 35 feet. New netting has been added down both baselines and will taper down toward the foul poles to a height of about 12 feet.

“Fan safety is our number one priority at Toyota Field,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said via press release. “Our new protective netting will provide a safer atmosphere for everyone to watch the game without sacrificing the close-up views of the action that fans have grown to love.”

For suite and club level guests, a New Era merchandise kiosk will be open near the press box during Trash Pandas games to give fans an opportunity to purchase caps and merchandise beyond the Junkyard Team Store.

For fans of stats, a new Hawk-Eye system has been installed at Toyota Field and will give the Trash Pandas incredible information about what happens during the game such as the speed of a pitch, the distance of a home run, the height of a batted ball, and so much more.

Booz Allen Hamilton joins the Trash Pandas as a presenting sponsor for the 2022 season. They will host a number of community events at Toyota Field during the season. Their logo will be on display on the field in foul territory near the Trash Pandas dugout, and they are sponsoring the post-game fireworks for Opening Night at Toyota Field on April 12.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Trash Panda Nation,” said Kristina Barbee, Principal for Booz Allen Hamilton, Huntsville. “For almost two decades, Booz Allen has been deeply rooted in the Huntsville community, proudly supporting local projects and organizations.”