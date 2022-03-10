Tides to install largest MiLB videoboard space

Some big news from the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A East), who are poised to debut the largest MiLB videoboard space in two outfield spots at Harbor Park, for the 2022 season.

Combined, the two videoboard spaces comprise 5,088 total square feet between left and right-field installations. At 3,648 square foot (at 32 feet high and 114 feet long), the right-field videoboard will be the second-largest MiLB videoboard, second only to the 3,930-square-foot videoboard installed at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A West). The left-field videoboard isn’t quite as intimidating, measuring some 1,440 square feet (24 feet tall and 60 feet wide).

The new signage will feature a 30 pixel pitch, twice the resolution than the previous videoboard installation at Harbor Park. The installation is a partnership with Daktronics.

Rendering courtesy Norfolk Tides.