Revs adopt a Goldendoodle to be named later

More ballpark puppy news to savor: the York Revolution (Atlantic League) has adopted an eight-month-old female Goldendoodle as the team dog to be named later via social media.

The York Revolution Goldendoodle is the latest paired with the team by the York County SPCA. The puppy succeeds Blue, the Siberian Husky who took over team dog duties upon the 2019 retirement of the late Boomer, the original team dog and the namesake of the Revolution’s book club for local students. Blue and his family elected to retire from team dog life following a tenure shortened by COVID’s impact on two baseball seasons.

As for that to-be-determined name, the Revolution has whittled the names down to three–Rosie, Dottie and Peaches–and fans are asked to help select the final name by commenting on posts on the team’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts. The team will announce the winning name in a press event in the coming weeks.

“Thousands of pets come and go from the York County SPCA, all are deserving of loving permanent homes,” said Steven Martinez, executive director of the York County SPCA, via press release. “We are so pleased that the Revs have demonstrated the value of pet adoption by offering this adorable puppy a loving home and place on their team. This is such a wonderful demonstration of collaboration and how shelter pets deserve a spot in the lineup.”

Revolution officials said the new York Revolution Goldendoodle will be gradually introduced to fans this coming season, the team’s 15th. She’ll spend the rest of this year getting acclimated to PeoplesBank Park and completing her training program before assuming full team dog responsibilities for 2023, including public appearances and visits to schools participating in Boomer’s Book Club.

