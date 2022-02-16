Fisher Cats go adorbs in rescue dog hire

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A Northeast) are adding a bat dog for the 2022 season and are asking the public to help name the rescued golden retriever puppy.

Fans can vote on the name of the lovable golden retriever puppy at NHFisherCats.com, with options including Benny, Casey and Tucker.

While he won’t be in action this year, the bat dog in training will make various appearances at Delta Dental Stadium throughout the 2022 season to meet fans and enjoy his first summer in New Hampshire. He’ll make his official debut at the Fisher Cats game on Friday, May 13.

The bat dog in-training is a rescue and comes to the Fisher Cats from Hero Pups, a New Hampshire-based volunteer organization that provides support dogs to veterans and first responders in New England.

“We’re very excited to partner with Hero Pups and welcome a promising new staff member to our award-winning front office. Now he just needs a name,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw via press release. “And with this announcement, we’re proud to continue the legacy of Ollie the Bat Dog, who provided us so many wonderful memories over the years; he’ll always be an important part of the Fisher Cats family.”

Ollie, of course, was the original Fisher Cats bat dog joined the team in 2008 and retrieved bats until his retirement in 2016.