Personnel news: Pensacola, Wisconsin Rapids

We have some broadcaster news from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A South) and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (Northwoods League).

In Pensacola, Erik Bremer is the new lead play-by-play broadcaster for the 2022 season. Bremer becomes the third broadcaster in team history, following the promotions of Tommy Thrall (2012-2018) and Chris Garagiola (2017-2021) to positions in the Major Leagues.

“I can’t wait to get to know the city of Pensacola and Blue Wahoos fans,” Bremer said via press release. “The Blue Wahoos have earned a reputation across the country as an industry leader in fan experience, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to help continue to grow the relationship between the team and its fans, both in the broadcast booth and in the community.”

Bremer brings a wealth of experience to the Blue Wahoos radio booth, having worked at all full-season levels of professional baseball. He joins the Blue Wahoos from the Fredericksburg Nationals (Low-A East) where he served as broadcaster and led team media relations efforts in the franchise’s inaugural season. In his career, he has called games for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, Biloxi Shuckers and Potomac Nationals, as well as in the Cape Cod League and Australian Baseball League, and worked as a communications intern for the Minnesota Twins.

Notably, Bremer is the son of Minnesota Twins television play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer, who has called games for the Twins since 1983.

In Wisconsin Rapids, Carter Gledhill and Brett Loftis are the new TV and radio broadcasters for the upcoming 2022 season. Gledhill will broadcast all 36 home games on the Northwoods League TV Network. Loftis will broadcast all 72 regular-season games, including the Northwoods League Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, on the radio on WFHR 97.5FM/1320AM.

Gledhill, a native from Arlington Heights, Illinois, is a junior majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism at Concordia University Chicago (CUC). He currently works in the Athletic Communications Department as a play-by-play broadcaster on the Cougar Sports Network. Before joining the Rafters, Gledhill spent two summers with the Joliet Slammers, as a broadcaster and content creator. In addition, he co-hosted pregame shows, provided in-game reports, and interviewed players and coaches.

Brett Loftis, coming to Wisconsin Rapids from Union, South Carolina, is a senior majoring in sports communication at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Piedmont Lions. Loftis has broadcasted all the following sports: baseball, softball, volleyball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball.