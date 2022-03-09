New for 2022: Virginia Credit Union Stadium

We have a name for the Fredericksburg Nationals (Low-A East) ballpark that opened in 2021 as a result of a naming-rights deal: Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Fans can expect to see Virginia Credit Union signage in the ballpark on Opening Day, April 12, 2022.

“We are very pleased to be making an important investment in the Fredericksburg region and on behalf of our members here,” said Chris Shockley, Virginia Credit Union President / CEO, in a press statement. “We see our partnership with the Fredericksburg Nationals at Virginia Credit Union Stadium as a vital way to reach prospective members, offer exciting benefits to existing members, and make a long-term commitment to this community.”

“Partnering with an amazing organization like Virginia Credit Union has felt extremely fitting from the beginning,” said Fredericksburg Nationals Chairman Art Silber via press statement. “Their ten-year commitment to community and our region lines up with the core values that the FredNats exhibit throughout Fredericksburg. This relationship is poised to elevate the value that the FredNats are able to provide our fans and is the next natural step in integrating both brands into our community.” s

The Fredericksburg Nationals and Virginia Credit Union also plan to launch a collaborative initiative “Strike-Out-Hunger” for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

“With Strike-Out-Hunger, we will work with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to combat food insecurity in this region. With every strike out thrown during the 2022 season, we will make a financial contribution to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. The Fredericksburg Nationals will match our donations, and our financial contributions will support the Food Bank in its vital work while raising awareness of the agency and ways to support them,” Shockley said.

The ballpark was originally set to open during the 2020 season, a campaign that was ultimately wiped out by COVID-19.