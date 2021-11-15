Generals accept arbitration decision, open door to new Partner League lease

The Jackson Generals will not contest an arbitrator’s decision giving control of The Ballpark at Jackson to the city, while opening the door for a new lease with the team transitioning to MLB Partner League status.

The city won full control of The Ballpark at Jackson after an arbitrator ruled in the city’s favor, saying that the lease with the Generals (formerly Class AA; Southern League) was invalid after the team lost affiliated status. The city had been planning on this all summer, opening up a new lease at the ballpark to RFP bids. Presumably the RFP process yielded a proposal or two to place an MLB Partner League team in Jackson.

A press release from the Generals expresses interest in that happening: “In the event that a Mayor of Jackson asks the Generals to negotiate a new lease with the City, the Generals will take that call. The Generals are confident that Major League Baseball would be supportive of a request from ownership for a Major League Baseball Partner League relationship in Jackson and have been assured that our concert co-promoter is anxious to resume and expand our partnership.”

In terms of geography, Jackson is not exactly close to any MLB Partner League: the Frontier League’s Evansville Otters and Gateway Grizzlies are both roughly four hours away from Jackson, while the Atlantic League’s Lexington Legends is just over five hours away. The American Association’s Winnipeg Goldeyes played part of the 2021 season in Jackson due to border issues, but the footprint of that league is not particularly lose to Jackson.

