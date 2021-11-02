Manchester Chicken Tenders on tap for 2022

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A Northeast) will play as the Manchester Chicken Tenders for a single 2022 game in honor of the treat’s invention at Manchester’s Puritan Restaurant.

A custom white jersey utilizes the blue and yellow color scheme of New Hampshire’s state flag, and reads “Manchester Chicken Tenders Est. 1974.” Three caps are available representing three different types of chicken tenders, and the most popular hat — as measured by pre-orders here — will be worn by the team for the official Chicken Tenders game, to be held on a date to be determined.

“We love being New Hampshire’s home team, and we’re always looking for fun ways to recognize the history of our community,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw in a press release. “We can’t wait to see which hat our fans choose for the team to wear on Chicken Tenders Night. It won’t be an easy decision!”