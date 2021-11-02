Personnel news: Charleston Dirty Birds

We have some personnel news today from the Charleston Dirty Birds (Atlantic League), where three members of the front office have new titles and responsibilities.

Lindsey Webb will be the Director of Marketing/Entertainment/Media Relations, Zach Kurdin will be the Director of Ticket Operations & Digital Marketing, and Jay Silverman will be a Senior Account Executive.

“We feel that these changes will better align the specific skill sets of these individuals with the goals and objectives of our organization for optimal results,” said Team President Chuck Domino.

Lindsey Webb will be entering her fifth season with the team’s front office, Zach Kurdin enters his sixth season and Jay Silverman begins the second season of his second stint as a member of the front office.