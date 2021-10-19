Savannah Bananas World Tour sites unveiled

The Savannah Bananas (Coastal Plain League) are expanding on their one-city 2021 World Tour with a six-city 2022 World Tour across the South in March and April.

One of those cities will be the team’s home, Savannah’s Grayson Stadium (March 11-12). The other stops: Daytona Beach, Jackie Robinson Ballpark (March 18), Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium (March 25), West Palm Beach’s Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (April 1), Columbus’s Golden Park (April 14) and Birmingham’s Rickwood Field (April 16).

The Bananas are part of the summer-collegiate Coastal Plain League, but we won’t see players eligible for that league on this tour — they’ll be in school, of course. Instead, the Bananas and their oponnet will be independent players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the 2022 Banana Ball World Tour. Banana Ball has with its own set of rules: no bunting, no walks, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game. The Bananas have developed quite the following among the TikTok/Barstool Sports generation, and the team sold out two games during the 2021 World Tour while also drawing good crowds to Grayson Stadium. The Bananas will face off against their dreaded rival Washington Generals Party Animals.