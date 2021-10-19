River Bandits, Rawhide unveil charity efforts

The Quad Cities River Bandits (High-A Central) and the Visalia Rawhide (Low-A West) unveiled community-based charity efforts.

In the Quad Cities, River Bandits owner Dave Heller announced a $50,000 challenge grant to support the Genesis Foundation’s Flu-Free QC program, Camp Genesis and the Genesis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“Of all the things we get to do with the River Bandits, the thing that Roby and I enjoy the most is giving back to the community and making the Quad-Cities a better, healthier and stronger place,’’ Heller said at a press conference announcing the matching grant.

The Flu-Free QC program has a long record of preventing flu outbreaks in the Quad Cities, serving 100,000 area youths over the past 10 years. The shots are free to public and private elementary-school children because of the fundraising efforts.

“The leadership gifts from the River Bandits and Green State will make a difference. They will make the Quad-Cities a healthier place,’’ said Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health Systems at the press conference.

In Visalia, the Sigal Family Rawhide Charitable Fund announced their 2021 Community Grants. In partnership with the Central Valley Community Foundation, three grants of $10,000 each will be awarded to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias, Family Services of Tulare County, and United Way of Tulare County.

“We fully support the good work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias, Family Services of Tulare County, and the United Way of Tulare County,” said Sam Sigal, President and Co-owner of the Visalia Rawhide, via press release. “The work that these three organizations do could not be more vital to our community.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs will receive $10,000 to provide needed maintenance on their facilities. This grant will help Boys & Girls Clubs provide safe, quality spaces for kids to attend during after school hours, school holidays and summer vacation. “We are very thankful to the Sigal Family for their concern and investment in our community’s children,” said CEO Galen Quenzer. Tulare County currently has 15 clubs located throughout the South Valley and sees an average of 910 kids a day.

Family Services of Tulare County will receive $10,000 to continue providing emergency shelter, counseling, and legal services for survivors of domestic violence and their children, as well as other programs that help strengthen families and prevent future violence. “During the COVID-19 Pandemic the need for our services increased, while survivors of violence faced new barriers to seeking safety,” said Caity Meader, CEO. “The Sigal family’s donation allows Family Services to continue its work to help local children and families heal from violence and thrive in healthy relationships.” Family Services works with more than 5,000 people each year.

United Way has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response in Tulare County. They will receive $10,000 to continue connecting community members with resources and services through their non-emergency hotline and comprehensive app. United Way directly serves families that have been impacted by COVID-19 by connecting them with available resources. This grant will provide critical mortgage and utility assistance for 20 families. The need in Tulare County is great. In the past year and a half, over 2700 families have requested support for mortgage and utility bills totaling over $3,000,000.