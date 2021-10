The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will host the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Witter Field, the third time the ballpark has hosted the summer-collegiate league’s ASG.

The Rafters have hosted the All-Star Game on two separate occasions in 2011 and 2015, both resulting in sellout crowds.

The festivities will include a Home Run Challenge, and the dates and event itinerary will be made available in conjunction with the 2022 Northwoods League schedule release.