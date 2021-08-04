Schwechheimer’s legacy to be honored at August Wind Surge game

The Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Central) will honor the late Lou Schwechheimer and his legacy in bringing affiliated baseball back to Wichita at the team’s August 27 game.

Schwechheimer, former majority owner and general partner of the Wind Surge, passed away in July 2020 due too complications with COVID-19. He was key in developing the team’s new ballpark, Riverfront Stadium, while moving the Wind Surge from New Orleans.

“Lou was so proud of what the organization was building in Wichita,” said Jane Schwechheimer, Lou’s wife and majority General Partner of the Wind Surge. “He loved the passion of this community and was so embraced by the people here. It is very fitting to celebrate his life this way, with a baseball game at Riverfront Stadium.”

Prior to and during the game on the 27th, Wind Surge fans will have an opportunity to hear from Lou’s colleagues, family and local dignitaries to learn more about Lou’s life and the impact he had on others. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, with presentations beginning at 6:15. The Wind Surge/Drillers game will start at 7:05 p.m, with celebrations of Lou throughout the game. The evening will conclude with a post-game fireworks show.

Schwechheimer’s presence can be seen throughout Riverfront Stadium, as the Wind Surge players wear a patch on their jersey to honor him. The patch, designed by Todd Radom, is also featured on the façade of the press box at Riverfront Stadium.

“Lou’s legacy is more than just this ballpark,” said Wind Surge Partner/CEO Jordan Kobritz. “It will continue for years in the work of the Schwechheimer Family Foundation, the community efforts of this team, and in all the people he touched and impacted throughout his 40 years in baseball. We are looking forward to sharing this celebration with the entire Wichita community.”

