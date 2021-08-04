2022 MLB season to launch March 31

The 2022 MLB season will launch March 31, as all 30 Major League Baseball teams will be in action on the traditional Opening Day, with divisional matchups dominating that first day of the schedule.

Opening Day will feature 11 divisional match-ups among the 15 games in addition to one Interleague matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Six games are scheduled for Friday, April 1, and a full slate of 15 games will be played on both Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

Interleague Play throughout the season will feature the AL East vs. NL Central, AL Central vs. NL West and AL West vs. NL East. The Chicago Cubs will visit Yankee Stadium for a three-game set from June 10-12 and host the Red Sox for a three-game series from July 1st-3rd. The trip to New York will be Chicago’s third-ever regular season road series against the Yankees, and the first since April 2014. For Boston, it marks their third-ever regular season series at Wrigley Field, and the first since June 2012. There was no announcement of a signature game a la Fort Bragg, Dyersville or Williamsport in this initial release.

The 92nd All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, marking its first Midsummer Classic since 1980. The game marks the latest on the calendar for an All-Star Game since 1981 (August 9), and the latest during the month of July since 1977 (also July 19).

The final day of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, October 2, featuring 12 divisional games.