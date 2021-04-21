New for 2021: Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

The Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Central) will take the field on Wednesdays as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, in a partnership with hometown Whataburger.

Each Wednesday, the Hooks will sport orange-and-white-striped uniforms inspired by Whataburger’s iconic table tents, while the on-field hats will be orange-and-white versions of the Hooks’ Fauxback caps. The unveiling follows the 2020 debut of the Hooks’ Celebrate Whataburger Collection in honor of the restaurant’s 70th anniversary.

Alas, no games against the biggest MiLB biscuits of all, the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A South).

“We look forward to celebrating this iconic menu item while taking the Celebrate Whataburger Collection to the next level,” said Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard. “Missing the 2020 season has fans starving for Hooks Baseball, and we felt we could indulge that craving with a tasty new uniform every Wednesday.”

“Much like the Corpus Christi Hooks, our Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a longstanding fan favorite,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We couldn’t be more excited to watch the team play as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits and add more Whataburger pride to their orange-and-white collection.”

Whataburger first opened for business on August 8, 1950 along Ayers Street in Corpus Christi, just a few miles from where Whataburger Field stands today.