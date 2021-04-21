Astros close on purchase of Skeeters

The Houston Astros have closed on the purchase of the Sugar Land Skeeters (Triple-A West), finalizing the move of the team into Minor League Baseball as their top affiliate.

The closing comes after a new lease was approved by the Sugar Land City Council. The acquisition agreement included the Astros and the City of Sugar Land partnering on a lease extension, keeping the Skeeters at Constellation Field through at least the 2045 season.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Sugar Land community long term,” said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane in a press statement. “Although the deal was finalized today, we’ve already been hard at work at Constellation Field to upgrade the facilities for our minor league players and to enhance the fan experience at the ballpark. Player development and winning at the minor league level have been a huge part of our organization and we look to continue that commitment in Sugar Land.”

The Zlotnik family, which has been part of the team’s ownership since its inception in 2012, are now partners with the Astros and will maintain ownership.

“Tonight’s City Council approval is the culmination of a decade-long journey to bring affiliated baseball to Sugar Land for the long-term,” Kevin Zlotnik said in a press statement. “We are excited to partner with Jim Crane and the Astros organization and expect their operational expertise to further grow the Skeeters brand. The next chapter of baseball in Sugar Land will surely be its best and we look forward to seeing everyone at Constellation Field this summer.”

In November, the Astros began renovations to Constellation Field. Improvements include new full field stadium netting, new batting cages, and a complete redesign of weight rooms and clubhouses, which will now include a full-service kitchen. Other upgrades include the addition of a new bullpen fan area, additional seating around the ballpark and a completely new playing surface made up of TifTuf Bermudagrass.

As a result of this acquisition, the Astros now have ownership in three of their four full-season affiliates: the Skeeters, the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks and the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

