Personnel news: Frederick Keys

We have some personnel news for the Frederick Keys (MLB Draft League), where Andrew Klein has been promoted after the departure of long-time Keys GM Dave Ziedelis for Visit Frederick.

Klein has been there Keys’ Assistant GM for Sales since February of 2018. He joined Frederick for the 2017 season as the Director of Sponsorship.

“Its extremely special,” Klein said. “This is something that I’ve worked towards throughout my entire career. Having been in Frederick for the last half of a decade, I know that this is a high-quality organization and how much the community supports the Keys.”

Klein has spent every season in professional baseball since his graduation from Florida State in 2010. In 2011 Klein interned with Arkansas Travelers Baseball Team (Class AA; Texas League) as a Stadium Operations Intern. He then spent two seasons in Pasco, WA with the Tri-City Dust Devils (Short Season A; Northwest League), first as an Account Executive before being promoted to Group Sales Manager for the 2013 season. Klein then joined the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Triple-A; International League) in 2013 where he remained for three seasons as an Account Executive.

Klein replaces Ziedelis, who spent over 16 years at the helm of the Frederick Keys and 32 years overall in professional baseball and sports management. He’s the new Executive Director of Visit Frederick (The Tourism Council of Frederick County), which is recognized as the Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Maryland. In his new endeavor he will be taking over for the longtime and retiring Visit Frederick Executive Director John Fieseler.

“I’m very pleased that Andrew was selected to be my replacement,” Ziedelis said. “It is a well-deserved promotion. Andrew has earned it and he will do a fantastic job.”