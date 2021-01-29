Dragons extend lease potentially through 2060

The Dayton Dragons (Class A; Midwest League) could be playing at Day Air Ballpark through 2060, as the team and the city agreed on three ten-year options kicking in when the current lease ends in 2030.

When the extensions kick in for the 2031 season, the Dragons will be paying $10,000 per year in rent. Since the ballpark opened 20 years ago, the team says it has spent $23 million in various improvements. In addition, the Dragons secured an option to buy the ballpark as part of the new deal; that option runs through 2031. From the Dayton Daily News:

As part of the deal, the city proposes securing financing for up to $4.5 million in energy efficient upgrades and other improvements to the 20-year-old stadium.

The city also proposes giving the team owners exclusive advertising and naming rights for the plaza, and the city will try to help acquire other financial support.