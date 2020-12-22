Wisconsin Timber Rattlers sold

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Class A; Midwest League), the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (summer collegiate; Northwoods League) and Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium are being acquired by area investors.

This comprises two separate transactions for Third Base Ventures, LLC, led by area entrepreneur Craig Dickman, Timber Rattlers President Rob Zerjav and attorney Brad Raaths: the purchase of the Timber Rattlers and the Dock Spiders from Appleton Baseball Club, Inc., and the purchase of the ballpark from the Fox Cities Amateur Sports Authority.

The anticipated closing date for the purchases is January 1, 2021.

Dickman is currently the Managing Director of Titletown Tech, a venture partnership formed by the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft. He has also founded and served as CEO of Breakthrough Fuel, an industry leader in transportation energy management, Owner, President, & CEO of Paper Transport, Inc., a top 150 transportation provider, and Vice President, Information Technology for Schneider, one of the largest transportation companies in North America. Dickman served on the Appleton Baseball Club Board of Directors from 2001 through 2009. He currently serves as a member of the Green Bay Packers Board of Directors.

“I am excited to rejoin the Timber Rattlers and be part of this exceptional organization,” said Dickman. “We are looking forward to welcoming fans back in 2021 and building the next chapter of professional baseball in Wisconsin.”

Zerjav, the current President of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, is in his 24th year with the organization. He began as an unpaid intern and has served as the Timber Rattlers President and General Manager for the past 18 years. Zerjav is a three-time Midwest League Executive of the Year and the team has been recognized with multiple Minor League Baseball and Midwest League awards under his leadership.

Raaths is a partner in the Madison-based law firm of DeWitt LLP where he focuses on corporate law and serves as outside general counsel to many of his clients. A lifelong baseball fan, Raaths grew up in the Fox Cities and played youth and high school baseball in the area.

Appleton Baseball Club has operated since 1939, fielding teams in the old Wisconsin State League and the Three-I League before landing in the Midwest League.