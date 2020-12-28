Free eBook downloads when you buy a spring-training guide

We’re still in the holiday season, and we’re still in a giving mood. Plan for the next big event in the baseball calendar–spring training–with a free eBook download when you buy a print copy of our spring-training guides!

As of now, MLB teams and concessionaires are still planning on a regular spring-training schedule, though there is talk of alterations and delays, as well as an extended spring training just for minor leaguers. Normally we’d be in full swing when it comes to spring training, with several teams already putting tickets on sale. But in the total dumpster fire that is 2020, we only have the general intention by MLB to hold spring training in 2021, with a few teams posting game times (in addition to the Baltimore Orioles, the Rangers, Royals and Cubs have posted game times) and no teams offering season tickets, much less single-game tickets. Sure, there are a few teams accepting season-ticket applications, but none are actually being processed.

How does this fit into your spring-training planning? First, be heartened by the fact that spring training is still scheduled for February and March, and Florida is a state where fans are allowed into outdoor sports venues. (Arizona, not so much at this time.)

So our advice? Keep planning for a late February/March training-camp season, but be flexible and make no nonrefundable purchases: make sure you can cancel those hotel rooms. We’ve begun making our plans, but we’re prepared to change them immediately.

And a good way to make to make those plans: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2021, in both Florida and Arizona editions.

