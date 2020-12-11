Green Bay Booyah sold

Mark Skogen is buying the Green Bay Booyah (summer collegiate; Northwoods League) from Steve Schmitt, Vern Stenman and Conor Caloia, subject to approval of a transfer of the Capital Credit Union Park lease by the Village of Ashwaubenon.

If approved by the Ashwaubenon Village Board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the sale is expected to be completed before the end of 2020.

All current team personnel will stay on under Skogen’s ownership and day-to-day operations will continue to be run by Vice President and General Manager, John Fanta.

Skogen is President and CEO of Skogen’s Festival Foods, an employee- and family-owned company founded by his grandfather in 1946. The company now has 33 stores in the state of Wisconsin. Earlier this year, Skogen announced that he would open the Epic Event Center, a music and event venue on Holmgren Way, just blocks from Capital Credit Union Park in the Village of Ashwaubenon.

“We’ll be providing entertainment down the street, so this is a great fit,” Skogen said. “It’s been fun watching the team over the years and I am excited to continue the excellent experiences that Steve, Vern, and Conor have provided to the community.”

“The Village of Ashwaubenon looks forward to the opportunity of growing Booyah Baseball,” said Village President Mary Kardoskee. “We’re confident this change will bring additional energy and excitement to sports and entertainment in our community. We appreciate Mr. Skogen’s continued investment in Ashwaubenon.”

The current ownership group purchased the franchise that was originally founded as the Green Bay Bullfrogs in December of 2013. Under their ownership the franchise moved from Joannes Stadium to the newly constructed Capital Credit Union Park in the Village of Ashwaubenon and re-branded as the Green Bay Booyah in 2019.

Caloia and Stenman will retain their ownership of the Green Bay Voyageurs Football Club, the USL League Two team playing out of Capital Credit Union Park.