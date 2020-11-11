Casper Horseheads to return in 2021

After sitting out a season due to COVID-19 concerns, the Casper Horseheads (summer collegiate; Expedition League) announced the team will return to Mike Lansing Field for the 2021 season.

The Horseheads were one of four Expedition League teams to sit out the 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past few weeks we have had some very positive, cooperative talks with the City of Casper and the Casper Baseball Club in our joint effort to bring as much baseball as we can to Mike Lansing Field,” Horseheads owner Chuck Heeman said via press release. “We’ve all walked through a framework for working together moving forward. The Horseheads are back in the saddle and ready to go for 2021. Our player roster is nearly full and we are already working cooperatively with Casper Baseball Club on a 2021 home schedule. We are excited to get back on the field and to entertain our fans.”

The 2021 Expedition League season begins May 25, while the 2021 Expedition League All-Star Spectacular will be held at Mike Lansing Field on July 19-20.

“It’s been a very interesting three years since we decided to make Casper our home,” Heeman said. “We’ve had many ups and downs, but we’ve persevered and we’re ready for a great future. We feel like this new agreement gives us a chance to reset and do the things we originally planned to do with the Horseheads, both as a high-level family entertainment venue and as a great community partner. We look forward to many years of fun at Mike Lansing Field and in the great city of Casper.”

There were plenty of teams and leagues shutting down for the 2020 season; the Cape Cod League, for instance, totally shut down, while the Northwoods League and the Coastal Plain League instituted regional play based on where local authorities allowed outdoor gatherings. We’ve reported on other teams returning to action after sitting out the season, as well as owners launching new summer-collegiate teams in 2021. There has been plenty of concern out in the summer-collegiate world about teams folding after missing out on 2020 revenues, but so far we haven’t seen evidence of that happening.