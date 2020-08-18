All nine WooSox jerseys unveiled

Another step in the development of the Worcester Red Sox (Class AAA; International League) for a 2021 debut: the team released its nine–yes, count ’em, nine–jerseys and seven caps.

The team announced all the different designs at a ceremony last night that included Polar Park construction workers and four former major leaguers: Steve Lyons, Lenny DiNardo, Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd and Worcester’s Ryan O’Rourke.

For those fans scoring at home, the nine jerseys include three whites, two reds, three blues and one gray. Here’s the lineup as released by the WooSox:

The Classic Worcester Whites—first revealed Sept. 17, 2018—displayed the name of the city in red letters, along with a navy cap bearing the Classic Worcester W in red—all in the original Red Sox font. The Beautiful Worcester Reds with the City Seal on the sleeve—first revealed Nov. 12, 2019, when the club retired No. 6—show the name of the city in white letters in the Red Sox font, accompanied by a navy cap and red bill, featuring the heart-shaped W in red. The Navy Worcester Blues, making their debut, feature the name of the city in white on navy, again using the Red Sox font. The jersey, which can be worn at home or on the road, was shown with a red cap and navy bill, featuring the Classic Worcester W in navy, again in the Red Sox font. The Classic Red Sox Whites—showing the continuity of the Boston Red Sox, the Pawtucket Red Sox, and now the Worcester Red Sox—were shown with the navy cap and red bill and featuring the Classic Worcester W in red, in the Red Sox font. The Vibrant WooSox Reds, bearing in white script the team’s nickname for the first time, were shown with the navy cap and red bill, featuring the heart-shaped W in red. The WooSox Whites were introduced with the team’s nickname in red script, shown with an all red cap featuring the heart-shaped W in white. After the WooSox Reds and WooSox Whites, the WooSox Blues were unveiled in navy, featuring the WooSox script in red—shown with a navy cap and red bill, featuring the heart-shaped W in red. The fun Batting Practice Jerseys in navy with a red heart-shaped W (that can also be worn in games) bear the insignia of the WooSox’ mascot and Worcester’s native son, Smiley Ball. The jersey was accompanied by a navy cap that also bears the image of Smiley Ball—intended to be a hit with kids of all ages. The Classic Road Grays, batting ninth, and worn only on the road, showcase the name of the city boldly in red. This jersey was shown with the traditional navy cap with the heart-shaped W.

“We look forward with eager anticipation to the proud name of Worcester adorning our jerseys both at home and on the road,” said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg in a press statement. “Just imagine: from Buffalo, Syracuse, and Rochester down to Norfolk, Charlotte, and Georgia, and into such Midwest cities as Columbus, Louisville, and Indianapolis, the city’s name will become a presence throughout the Americana of America.

“Fans across the nation might learn how to spell Worcester’s name—and maybe even pronounce it.”

A pop-up merchandise shop featuring these duds opened last night after the unveiling, with two more on the way.

