Chicago Dogs to play home games at Impact Field

Instead of playing the season at Milwaukee’s Franklin Field, the Chicago Dogs (independent; American Association) will play all 2020 home games at Rosemont’s Impact Field.

The decision to move game to Rosemont came after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved the move to Phase 4 of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, allowing outdoor spectator sports to resume at limited capacity, thus opening Impact Field for the 2020 season. (The same move gave hope to Cubs and White Sox fans that their ballparks would open at 25 percent capacity; alas, Chicago’s local guidelines still do not allow for such gatherings, in a move announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.)

The team will start the season next Friday, July 3 with a road series in Milwaukee. Then, Impact Field’s gates will open on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:05 p.m. for a three-game homestand with the Milkmen. The Dogs will play 30 home games in Rosemont this season, which will end September 10.

“We’re thrilled to be playing baseball, and especially in front of our fans at Impact Field,” Chicago Dogs Owner Shawn Hunter said. “This positive news will help all of us kick off the summer celebration.”

Last week it was announced six American Association teams will be playing out of three hubs, with games hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen and Sioux Falls Canaries. The addition of Impact Field puts six teams playing at four venues.

Today the Frontier League announced it would not play a league slate in 2020, though individual teams will schedule activities. In addition, the independent Atlantic League announced that its official league slate was canceled, with teams free to implement solutions tailored to their current governmental guidelines. Last week it was announced six American Association teams will be playing out of three hubs, with games hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen and Sioux Falls Canaries.

