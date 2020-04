2020 Midwest League All-Star Game canceled

The 2020 Midwest League All-Star Game has been canceled, but host Bowling Green Hot Rods will serve as host when the game is held in 2021.

Another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, this cancelation is the third 2020 All-Star Game to be scrapped in recent days, with the Midwest League joining the Class AA Texas League and the Class AA Eastern League.

The game has been rescheduled for June 22, 2021 with the Home Run Derby taking place on June 21.

“The Hot Rods will always prioritize the safety of fans and staff and thus we are forced to postpone the All-Star event,” Hot Rods owner Jack Blackstock said. “We appreciate the Midwest League awarding the game to Bowling Green for 2021 and we are already planning for an awesome weekend culminating with the All-Star Game on June 22, 2021.”

This year was to be the Midwest League’s 56th annual showcase at the All-Star Game, where the best players from around the league – in both divisions – meet in one city in the Midwest League’s footprint for three days to put their skills on display for baseball fans from all over the country. The Hot Rods had also scheduled a Home Run Derby, All-Star Luncheon presented by Van Meter Insurance, the Reed Law Group High School All-Star Showcase, Fanfest, and the Baseball, Bourbon, and Brewfest as part of the event.

“The community has been so supportive in the run-up to this wonderful event, so it’s very unfortunate that we have to postpone our All-Star festivities until 2021,” Hot Rods GM and COO Eric C. Leach said. “We remain committed to ensuring the best environment for our fans and that includes family-friendly fun, tremendous baseball, and, of course, safety. We’re still looking forward to hosting this event and sharing how great our city is with the rest of the Midwest League. On top of that, we’re still hard at work to make sure the Hot Rods are ready when it’s time to play ball again!”