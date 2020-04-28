MiLB launches CommUNITY First charity initiative

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has launched the CommUNITY First charity initiative, partnering with Feeding America to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money donated via the MiLB website will go directly to local food banks or the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund. Here’s how it works. Fans can visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate and select the MiLB community they want to support. The donations will then directly be passed through to the local charities. For every $10 donated, the MiLB team in the selected community will donate one ticket to a home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

“In times of uncertainty, coming together to help others is crucial to the health, well-being and stability of our local communities,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “With the support of our fans and through the Feeding America network of food banks, we want to do our part to continue to fight hunger across America during this pandemic. When it is possible to hold games once again, our teams will provide local heroes across the country with unforgettable experiences in our ballparks.”

