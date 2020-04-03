USPBL postpones season opener to May 29

The independent United Shore Professional Baseball League (USPBL) is delaying its 2020 season opener from May 8 to May 29 in response to stay-at-home guidelines forced by the national coronavirus pandemic.

The USPBL is a four-team independent league playing out of Jimmy John’s Field in Utica, MI.

From the league:

With the flexible structure of our league, we still expect to be able to play a full season at Jimmy John’s Field this summer, and we will release a revised 2020 game schedule as soon as possible. We will always put the health and well-being of our fans, players, umpires and employees first, and we will follow all guidelines and directives of federal, state and local agencies with respect to when it will be safe to start our baseball season at Jimmy John’s Field this year.

While we wait for the start of the 2020 season, and some normalcy to return, we are hard at work on increased measures that will be put in place at the ballpark for the 2020 season to maintain and elevate our stature as the cleanest and safest ballpark in America, including the installation of hand sanitizing stations throughout the ballpark, and more extensive daily sanitizing and power washing of the ballpark before every game. We also are working on special programs targeted at people affected by the coronavirus outbreak in ways both large and small, including a program that will offer 4 complimentary tickets to any 2020 season game for all first responders, special discounts on birthday parties at the ballpark for anyone whose birthday took place during the Stay Home order, and special group outing offers for graduation parties.

