New Astrodome redevelopment concept unveiled

We lead the week with two big news stories from Houston. The second: The Astrodome Conservancy unveiled a new Astrodome redevelopment concept, as the nonprofit teams with Gensler Architects to create a sustainable business via adaptive reuse for the historic venue.

The first dome in professional baseball and the NFL, the Astrodome was hailed as the Eighth Wonder of the World upon opening in 1965 and ushered a slew of covered facilities in both sports, including the Metrodome, the Kingdome and Tropicana Field. (Side note: Praeger-Kavanagh-Waterbury–designers of Shea Stadium and Dodger Stadium and the creator of one of three Walter O’Malley plans for a domed ballpark in Brooklyn–was involved in the design of the Astrodome.) Improvements in building technology and venue design, as well as the emergence of retractable-roof facilities led to the demise of fixed-roof domes. That incudes the Astrodome itself, made redundant by the opening of Daikin Park in 2000 and the opening of NRG Stadium in 2002. (Ironically, NRG Stadium was the first retractable-roof stadium in the NFL.) It has been used during big events in the NRG Stadium campus, such as the annual rodeo/livestock show and Governor’s Ball.

Without the two lead tenants, Harris County has struggled to find a use for the iconic stadium. While many of the unique interior fixtures and features have been sold off, the county and the Astrodome Conservancy has entertained a number of proposals, including a conversion to a hotel and an indoor theme park. In 2009, the Houston fire marshal’s office decided that the structure was unfit for occupancy, while a 2013 referendum for a $217-million bond issue for renovations was rejected by Harris County voters. The Astrodome was designated a state antiquities landmark in 2017, meaning that any plans to alter or demolish it would require approval from the Texas Historical Commission.

In 2023, the Astrodome Conservancy engaged Gensler Architects to create a Astrodome redevelopment plan. The design creates 450,000 square feet of revenue-generating space, ringing a new event floor under the iconic roof of the Astrodome. Not the first time the Astrodome has been altered since its 1965 opening: Designed as a baseball-only facility, it was redesigned to accommodate the NFL’s Houston Oilers for the 1968 season.

The new plan–Vision: Astrodome–envisions four state-of-the-art buildings inside the Astrodome, featuring flexible arena space for events and entertainment at its center, surrounded by restaurants, retail, office and commercial, hospitality, and cultural spaces. A sweeping boulevard, inspired by New York City’s Highline, moves people through the Dome while connecting adjacent facilities within NRG Park. Additional parking, storage, service, and animal handling facilities located beneath a new ground-floor serve the needs of Harris County and the two primary tenants of the park. The design incorporated restoration of significant historic features, the creation of new community spaces,

sustainability and public-private partnerships.

To support Vision: Astrodome, the Conservancy has commissioned a feasibility study to demonstrate the economic and operational viability of the Astrodome redevelopment concept, while also identifying and bringing private and nontraditional funding resources to an Astrodome redevelopment project.

“The Conservancy is in the unique position to take the lead on this issue because we understand the opportunities, challenges, advantages, and encumbrances facing the iconic Astrodome better than any other entity,” said Beth Wiedower Jackson, Executive Director, via press release. “We aim to bring Harris County, the Houston Texans, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, and the public together to find a solution that benefits all and ensures a bright future for our beloved landmark Astrodome.”

Renderings courtesy Astrodome Conservancy.

RELATED STORIES: What should be done with the Astrodome?; Astrodome Renovation Plan has Stalled; Harris County Approves Astrodome Renovation; ULI: Astrodome should live on; Newest Astrodome preservation plan: World’s largest indoor park; Astrodome demolition proposed by Texans, rodeo; Astrodome awarded historic designation — but it probably won’t change anything; Astrodome renovation plan shot down by voters; Fate of Astrodome again under debate in Houston; Future of Astrodome: Three scenarios; Astros turn back the clock this season to mark Astrodome opening; Is Houston angling to close Astrodome?