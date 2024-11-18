New for 2025: Daikin Park

We lead the week with two big news stories from Houston. The first: The Houston Astros have sold naming rights to the former Minute Maid Park, leading to a new name of Daikin Park for the 2025 season through 2039.

Japan-based Daikin Industries (DIL) is a large HVAC manufacturing firm with worldwide operations, employing over 98,000 around the world, including over 22,000 employees across Daikin group companies in the United States. The company was founded in Japan on Oct. 25, 1924, and recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.

According to an Astros press release, in the Houston area, Daikin constructed and operates a 4.2-million-square-foot campus, the largest HVAC manufacturing facility in North America (Daikin Texas Technology Park), located in nearby Waller. Daikin employs approximately 10,000 people in the Greater Houston area. Overall, Daikin has invested more than $1 billion in the Houston area, including more than $500 million in building Daikin Texas Technology Park.

In addition to Daikin products, the company also provides Goodman, Amana and Quietflex brand products.

“We are excited to be partnering with Daikin for our ballpark’s naming rights,” said Jim Crane, Owner and Chairman of the Houston Astros, via press release. “Daikin is an international company that proudly calls the Greater Houston area its North American home. The Houston Astros and Daikin share the same values, a commitment to excellence and a desire to give back to our local community. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this ballpark in 2025, I am proud to have Daikin alongside us to create even more special memories for our fans now and in the future.”

“Daikin is a well-known brand all over the world and enjoys a reputation for innovative quality products and outstanding customer service,” said Satoru Akama, President and Chief Executive Officer, Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, via press release. “We are thrilled to partner with the Houston Astros in building a premier position based on our shared values of excellence, in both sports and community leadership.”

Daikin Park had been named Minute Maid Park since 2002, after beginning life in development as The Ballpark at Union Station and then receiving the Enron Field name upon opening in 2000. (It was briefly known as Astros Field in 2002 between the Enron and Minute Maid naming-rights deals.)

Image courtesy Samsung.